Lithuanian prosecutor re-elected as Eurojust VP amid Ukraine accountability efforts

Eurojust Vice-President Margarita Šniutytė-Daugėlienė. Credit: Eurojust

Margarita Šniutytė-Daugėlienė has been re-elected as a Vice-President of Eurojust, with a new four-year mandate due to start on 28 June.

Šniutytė-Daugėlienė, Eurojust’s National Member for Lithuania since 2019, was re-elected by fellow National Members on 26 May, Eurojust announced in a release on Tuesday.

She will continue to work alongside Eurojust President Michael Schmid and Vice-President José de la Mata.

Šniutytė-Daugėlienė stated she was “grateful for the trust” of colleagues and described the re-election as “a significant responsibility.”

What Eurojust’s presidency team does

Eurojust is the European Union agency that supports cooperation between national authorities in cross-border criminal cases.

Its presidency team — the President and two Vice-Presidents — represents Eurojust and carries out specific functions on behalf of the Eurojust College, the agency’s main governing body.

Šniutytė-Daugėlienė began her legal career as a public prosecutor at the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of Klaipeda, where she worked for 13 years.

She later became Chief Public Prosecutor of the 2nd Criminal Prosecution Division in Klaipeda in 2012, Deputy Prosecutor General in 2016, and was appointed Lithuania’s National Member at Eurojust in 2019.

During her first term as Vice-President, which began in June 2022, she represented Eurojust at high-level meetings and coordinated parts of Eurojust’s support to “accountability efforts for Russian crimes in Ukraine.”

In her role as Lithuania’s National Member, she supported the set-up of a joint investigation team three weeks after the full-scale invasion and contributed to the creation of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine (ICPA).