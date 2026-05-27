ICT workforce hits 10 million in EU, growth slows sharply in 2025

Credit: Unsplash

More than 10 million people worked as information and communication technology (ICT) specialists across the European Union in 2025, accounting for 5.0% of all employed people.

A total of 10.45 million people were employed in ICT specialist roles in 2025, up by 0.1 percentage point from the previous year and by 1.5 percentage points compared with 2015, Eurostat informed in a release on Wednesday.

Growth in the number of ICT specialists slowed in recent years, rising by 2.6% between 2024 and 2025 after increases of 4.5% between 2023 and 2024 and 4.0% between 2022 and 2023.

Larger annual jumps were recorded earlier in the decade, including 7.1% in 2020 and 5.7% in 2021.

Sweden had the highest share of ICT specialists in total employment in 2025 at 8.9%, followed by Luxembourg at 8.7% and Finland at 7.8%.

The lowest shares were recorded in Greece at 2.5%, Romania at 2.7% and Italy at 3.8%.

Four in five ICT specialists are men

Men made up 80.5% of ICT specialists employed across the EU in 2025, while women accounted for 19.5%, Eurostat said.

The share of women in ICT specialist jobs rose by 3 percentage points compared with 2015.

The lowest proportions of women among ICT specialists were recorded in Czechia at 12.9%, Hungary at 15.0% and Slovakia at 15.5%.

The highest were in Romania at 27.8%, Latvia at 25.9% and Bulgaria at 25.0%.