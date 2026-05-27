Citizens, businesses urged to aid NATO resilience in energy, infrastructure

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told an audience of senior Dutch public and private sector leaders in Rotterdam that building national resilience cannot be done by governments or the military alone.

Rutte declared that citizens and businesses “must also take responsibility and be prepared”, during remarks at an event at Rotterdam City Hall on 26 May, the NATO press service reported.

He identified three areas where he said co-ordination between the public and private sectors is needed — energy, infrastructure and societies — to strengthen resilience and civil preparedness across NATO.

Port of Rotterdam highlighted in NATO planning

Rutte also highlighted the Port of Rotterdam’s role in NATO planning, describing it as an “indispensable entry point” for troops and equipment entering Europe in the event of a conflict on NATO territory.

NATO did not provide further details about specific measures discussed at the meeting, which brought together executives from across the Dutch public and private sector.