EU prolongs sweeping Russia sanctions targeting rights abuses until 2027

Credit: Unsplash

The EU has extended its sanctions framework targeting people and organisations accused of serious human rights violations and repression in Russia until 28 May 2027.

The measures apply to 72 individuals and one entity, the Council of the European Union announced Tuesday night.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any funds and economic resources held in the EU must be frozen.

EU citizens and companies are also forbidden from making funds available to those listed.

Individuals under the regime are also subject to a travel ban preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Sanctions framework set up in 2024

The framework was established in March 2024 to target those deemed responsible for serious human rights violations or abuses, the repression of civil society and democratic opposition, and actions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia, the Council said.

The EU set up the regime following the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The framework also allows for trade restrictions on exporting to Russia certain equipment that could be used for internal repression or for monitoring or intercepting telecommunications.