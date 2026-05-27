EU seeks overhaul of mobile satellite spectrum, splitting bands for security, commerce

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has proposed a new EU-wide authorisation process for mobile satellite service providers to use the harmonised 2 GHz frequency band after current licences expire in May 2027.

The 2 GHz band is used for mobile satellite services — satellite links that can support communications to and from mobile devices — and the Commission said on Wednesday it is suitable for “direct-to-device” services that connect phones and other devices in areas without terrestrial coverage.

Under the proposal, spectrum in the band would be assigned through an EU-level selection procedure, with an authorisation allowing use across all EU member states.

The Commission proposed splitting the band so one third is reserved for governmental use, including critical communications, security and military needs, to be provided by an EU operator.

That operator would have to integrate with current and future capabilities of IRIS², the EU’s secure connectivity programme.

The remaining two thirds would be set aside for commercial use, including direct-to-device services to mobile devices in places without terrestrial networks.

How the commercial spectrum would be shared

The Commission said the commercial portion would be divided equally between two groups: EU operators entering the market, and a second category open to both EU and non-EU operators.

It stated the commercial use could also include services linked to the “internet of things” — connected devices such as personal fitness trackers, energy monitoring equipment and emergency response devices.

The proposed regulation would replace a 2008 decision that governed how current operators were selected.

The proposal also aligns with the Commission’s plans for a Digital Networks Act, under which satellite spectrum would be authorised at EU level under a single set of conditions.

Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said the proposal would allow satellite and terrestrial connectivity to be provided directly to mobile devices, including voice and broadband access in areas without terrestrial networks.