EU stakes claim as quantum tech race heats up globally

Credit: Unsplash

Leading quantum scientists and Nobel Prize laureates met in Brussels on Wednesday to advise the European Commission on the EU’s next steps on quantum technologies.

The meeting of the Top-level Advisory Board on Quantum Technologies covered progress on the Quantum Europe Strategy, the forthcoming Quantum Act and quantum priorities under the EU’s next long-term budget plan, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, the Commission informed.

The advisory board was set up last year to provide independent advice on policy and industrial developments linked to quantum technologies.

Quantum technologies use effects from quantum physics to process information in new ways, with potential applications including computing, communications and sensing.

What the EU’s quantum plan includes

The Quantum Europe Strategy, published in July 2025, sets out five areas for action: research and innovation, quantum infrastructure, strengthening the wider ecosystem, space and “dual-use” technologies, and quantum skills, the Commission said.

“Dual-use” refers to technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said the EU needed to turn scientific discoveries into commercial applications as quantum technology “moves from the lab into daily life.”

The advisory board is intended to support the Commission’s stated goal of making Europe “a leader in quantum technologies” and a “quantum industrial powerhouse.”