EU puts forth plans for smart water metres to cut use by 25%

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has opened an EU-wide consultation on plans to digitalise the water sector, including an initiative for smart water metres for all.

The Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that it is collecting evidence to help draft an Action Plan on digitalisation in the water sector, following its 2025 Water Resilience Strategy and its Work Programme for 2026.

The plan is described as focusing on data-driven approaches to managing water systems, including upgrades to water infrastructure.

It also refers to wider use of the Internet of Things — connected devices such as smart sensors and metres — to support water management.

Smart metres can cut water use by up to 25%, while digital systems can save an additional 5% to 8% and leak detection can reduce consumption by a further 7% to 14%.

Consultation open until 24 June

The Commission said the consultation is seeking examples of best practice and evidence on how technologies such as artificial intelligence could improve efficiency and the resilience of infrastructure, as well as information on obstacles to implementation.

It also cited regulatory bottlenecks that can make it harder to scale solutions across EU countries.

The online consultation is open until 24 June, with input invited from public authorities, river basin managers, water companies, and water-intensive sectors including agriculture, energy and data centres.

IT and digital solution providers, researchers and academic institutions are also listed among the groups encouraged to contribute.