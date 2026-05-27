EU drug policies lag behind crime trends, experts warn of urgent gaps

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The European Union's policies on illicit drugs are lagging behind crime trends, according to experts.

About 100 people from law enforcement, customs, forensic science, academia, civil society, EU-funded research projects and EU bodies met in Brussels on 5 and 6 May for a workshop on illicit drugs, the European Commission informed in a statement on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Commission with the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA).

Discussions ranged from organised crime and border-related issues to forensic science, the societal impact of drugs, and how quickly authorities can respond to changes in drug markets.

Participants said Europe produces high-quality research on drugs but that results are not being used enough in day-to-day operations.

They also pointed to fragmentation — differences in laws and practices between EU member states, as well as splits between data systems, institutions and operational communities — as a root cause.

Calls to improve preparedness and link research to frontline needs

Participants said current systems are often reactive and that organised crime changes faster than public authorities, the Commission stated.

They said preparedness and “foresight” — structured work to anticipate future developments — should be central to Europe’s response, according to the same statement.

Research and innovation were described during the workshop as tools for preparedness rather than side activities.

Participants also called for closer alignment between policy-making, operational needs and research and innovation programmes.

The Commission said the workshop showed how the CERIS network can bring together policy, research and operational communities, including by helping identify operational gaps earlier and allowing practitioners and researchers to exchange feedback on EU-funded projects.