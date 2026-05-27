Commission wants to reserve satellite frequencies for EU operators

Henna Virkkunen © Wikimedia Commons

The European Commission aims to allocate most of the critical satellite communication frequencies in the 2 GHz band to European operators, it announced on Wednesday.

Currently, these frequencies are controlled by US-owned companies, following their initial assignment to Inmarsat and Solaris in 2009.

The licences for these companies will expire in May next year and will be extended for two years. However, the Commission plans to use the licence renewal process to tighten European control over this strategically important spectrum.

One-third of the 2 GHz band to be reserved for public use

As part of the plan, one-third of the frequency band will be set aside for public use, supporting both civilian and military purposes.

These services must be provided by a European operator and integrated with the future European satellite system, Iris2.

The remaining two-thirds of the band will be designated for commercial purposes. Half of this commercial allocation will be reserved exclusively for European operators, while the other half will be open to both European and non-European applicants.

Enhancing Europe's competitiveness and security

The proposal still requires approval from EU Member States and the European Parliament.

The Commission aims to bolster European competitiveness, security, and technological innovation, responding to a rapidly evolving geopolitical context.

“We want to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, enhance its security, embrace new technological opportunities, and adapt to the evolving geopolitical landscape,” said Henna Virkkunen, the Commission's Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

Limiting the dominance of major US players

Ms Virkkunen described the plan as “transparent and equitable.” She highlighted that it limits the dominance of major US players, such as Elon Musk, in the satellite market.

She noted further that US authorities had similarly favoured their own operators when granting mobile satellite service licences, denying access to European companies.

The 2 GHz band enables devices such as phones and laptops to connect directly to satellites.

Satellite communications are vital for public services and confidential communications but also serve diverse commercial applications, including in-flight services, personal fitness trackers, and energy consumption monitoring.