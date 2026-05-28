EU releases €2.8b to Ukraine amid reform milestones and early progress

Credit: Openverse

Ukraine is set to receive nearly €2.8 billion from the EU after the Council of the EU approved a seventh payment under the bloc’s Ukraine Facility.

The Council’s decision covers the seventh regular disbursement of support from the Ukraine Facility, an EU funding programme for Ukraine running from 2024 to 2027, the EU body announced on Thursday.

The payment reflects Ukraine’s completion of 11 of the 20 steps required for the seventh instalment.

It also includes compensation for steps completed outside the seventh instalment — including one outstanding step linked to the fifth payment and two linked to the sixth payment.

Ukraine has also completed some reforms earlier than required under the Ukraine Plan, including two steps for the eighth instalment and two for the ninth, with compensation for early completion applied for the first time under a new European Commission methodology.

What is the Ukraine Facility?

The Ukraine Facility entered into force on 1 March 2024 and provides more than €50 billion in grants and loans to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation between 2024 and 2027, the Council said.

More than €38 billion of that total is indicatively earmarked for reforms and investments set out in the Ukraine Plan — a roadmap linked to Ukraine’s EU accession goals — with disbursements conditional on meeting the plan’s indicators.

The seventh disbursement follows a previous payment of about €2.3 billion made in December 2025.