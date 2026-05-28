EU paves way for €90 billion loan to bolster Ukraine's defence

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission said it has taken the next formal steps towards rolling out a €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, with a first payment expected in June.

The Commission and Ukraine’s parliament have adopted the Ukraine Support Loan agreement, which sets out reforms, financial terms and how the scheme will operate, the EU executive informed on Thursday.

Both sides also adopted a Memorandum of Understanding linked to a macro-financial assistance programme for 2026 during the same week.

The Commission said the loan is intended to provide budget support and help speed up defence procurement for Ukraine in 2026 and 2027.

Defence procurement refers to the purchase of military equipment and supplies.

Regulation agreed after European Council decision

The European Council decided in December to provide Ukraine with the loan for 2026 and 2027, according to the Commission.

The Council later adopted the regulation creating the loan on 23 April.

The Commission said the support is designed to cover about two thirds of Ukraine’s overall financing and defence needs for 2026 and 2027.

The Commission noted further that it signed the loan agreement earlier in the week, and Ukraine ratified both the loan agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on the day of the announcement. Those steps allow the first disbursements to go ahead, with payments expected in June.