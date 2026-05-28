EU launches €593m doctoral call with focus on AI-driven research change

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The European Commission has opened applications for a €593 million Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Doctoral Networks call to fund more than 130 doctoral programmes supporting over 2,000 doctoral researchers.

Doctoral Networks are partnerships between organisations in Europe and beyond that run PhD-level training programmes across all scientific fields, the Commission noted in a release on Thursday.

The programmes are designed to involve cross-border, interdisciplinary and cross-sector collaboration, with participating researchers receiving employment, training and skills development opportunities.

New pilot strand for AI in research

This year’s call includes a new pilot initiative — RAISE Doctoral Networks for AI in Science — which offers additional funding for projects that integrate artificial intelligence into scientific research, the Commission said.

Applications will be accepted until 24 November 2026, and an online information day for potential applicants is scheduled for 3 June 2026.