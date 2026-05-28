EU, South Korea explore clean energy solutions amid industry transformation

Credit: EEAS

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Korea hosted an EU–Korea Clean Energy Technology Forum in Seoul on 19 May alongside ENVEX 2026, bringing together policymakers, industry figures and around 40 EU companies taking part in a green-industry business mission.

The event took place at COEX in Seoul and was organised through the EU–Korea Green Partnership Programme (GPP) and the EU Business Hub Programme, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Thursday.

Kerstin Jorna, Director-General for Internal Market, Entrepreneurship and SMEs at the European Commission, opened the high-level sessions with a keynote speech on EU policy frameworks for the green transition of industry.

Participants discussed EU and South Korean policy frameworks and how clean energy technologies can be used in industry.

A high-level discussion included industry leaders alongside representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The programme also included a session on practical steps for “green transformation”, with the embassies of Spain and Germany sharing their experiences and South Korean experts outlining local challenges and collaboration opportunities.

What is the EU–Korea Green Partnership Programme?

The EU–Korea Green Partnership Programme is an EU-funded initiative that supports climate and environmental cooperation between the EU and South Korea through policy dialogue, technical exchange and community engagement.