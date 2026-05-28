EU declares all-out support for Ukraine in statement to Council of Europe

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The EU told the Council of Europe in Strasbourg that it would continue supporting Ukraine after accusing Russia of escalating drone and missile strikes on civilians.

Russia’s invasion was described as “unprovoked aggression”, and EU support for Ukraine was framed as backing for international law and the UN Charter, including Ukraine’s right to self-defence under Article 51, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Thursday.

EU governments have agreed a €90 billion loan for Ukraine to cover budgetary and defence needs, with repayment due only after Ukraine receives reparations from Russia.

The EU also said it supported “a full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire” and a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in line with the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions.

The statement said Russia had “shown little interest in genuine talks” while intensifying attacks, including drone and missile strikes on civilians.

Attacks and sanctions

Over a two-week period, Russia launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles against Ukrainian cities, killing 24 civilians including three children, the EU said.

A UN humanitarian convoy in Kherson was hit, and Russia also struck the capital of Ukraine’s Zakarpatiia region for the first time since its attempted full-scale invasion.

The EU noted that Russia had threatened foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv, calling it an “unacceptable escalation”.

The bloc said it had adopted 20 packages of sanctions on Russia, and that more than 2,600 individuals and entities were subject to travel bans, asset freezes and economic measures.

The EU reiterated a call for the “safe and unconditional return” of Ukrainian children it said were unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred to Russia and Belarus, and said it had sanctioned more than 100 individuals and entities linked to deportation, forced transfer and the “re-education” of Ukrainian children.

A high-level meeting of the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was hosted in Brussels on 11 May with Ukraine and Canada.

Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Ukraine and the United Kingdom aligned with the EU statement.