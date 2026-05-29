NATO praises Bulgaria’s defence strides as Black Sea tension takes centre stage

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Brussels on 28 May to discuss preparations for the NATO summit due to be held in Ankara.

Rutte thanked Bulgaria for its role in supporting NATO’s eastern flank and described the Black Sea as “of key importance to the NATO Alliance”, according to NATO’s account of the meeting released on Thursday.

Defence spending and industry

Bulgaria hosts NATO Forward Land Forces in Novo Selo and contributes troops to KFOR, NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, the organisation said.

Bulgaria is spending more on defence, Rutte said, while welcoming investment in the country’s defence industry, which he described as helping the alliance “to become stronger.”