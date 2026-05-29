NATO warns of challenges as call for greater European role intensifies

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The NATO Military Committee visited Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum in the Netherlands on 28 May as part of a wider tour of NATO command structures, NATO said.

Allied military representatives were briefed on ongoing work and deliverables due to be presented at NATO’s summit in Ankara in July 2026, the alliance said in a release on Thursday.

General Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of JFC Brunssum, told the visiting representatives: “We are currently facing challenging times and are thinking and planning in terms of NATO 3.0, which, among other things, means that we require a stronger European commitment.”

Lieutenant General Winston P. Brooks, the Deputy Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, said JFC Brunssum is the leading command for “Eastern Sentry and Baltic Sentry”, NATO added.

Focus on capabilities and eastern presence

The visit formed part of the Military Committee’s tour to assess progress in strengthening NATO warfighting capabilities, including “more air and missile defence, more long-range strike capabilities, more drones, more ammunition, and larger stockpiles”, NATO said.

NATO’s military presence in the eastern part of the alliance is “defensive, proportionate, transparent and in line with the Alliance’s international commitments and obligations.”