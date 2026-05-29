EU sanctions target Israeli settler groups accused of grave rights abuses

Credit: Openverse

The EU has imposed sanctions on four Israeli settler organisations and three individuals over what it described as serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The measures were adopted under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime and follow a political agreement reached at the Foreign Affairs Council on 11 May 2026, the Council of the EU announced on Thursday.

Those listed include the Nachala Settlement Movement and its director, Daniella Weiss, which the Council said encourages and facilitates coercive acts leading to the forced displacement of Palestinians and has outposts that obstruct access to Palestinian agricultural and grazing land.

The Israeli NGO Regavim and its director, Meir Deutsch, were also sanctioned after the organisation lobbied for the demolition of Palestinian property and pursued legal action intended to expand Israeli control across the West Bank.

Regavim also lobbied for the demolition of an EU-funded Palestinian primary school in the village of Jabbet al Dhib, near Bethlehem.

What the sanctions do

The Council also listed Hashomer Yosh and its president, Avichai Suissa, saying the group provides material support and co-ordinates volunteers linked to herding farms in the West Bank, and recruits armed volunteers and provides guards involved in violent attacks.

Amana, a co-operative association linked to the settler movement Gush Emunim, was added to the sanctions list for its role in initiating, financing and facilitating at least 30 outposts and settlements described by the Council as violent, including some founded by people already under EU sanctions.

The sanctions include an asset freeze on those listed, meaning their funds within the EU must be frozen and it is forbidden to make funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly. A travel ban also applies to the individuals named.

With the latest listings, EU human rights sanctions now apply to 136 people and 41 entities worldwide.