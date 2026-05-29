EU takes over key Galileo tracking facility from European Space Agency

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The EU has formally taken ownership of a Galileo ground antenna at the Redu space centre in Belgium following a handover from the European Space Agency.

The antenna — known as RED-1 Telemetry, Tracking and Control — is used to monitor and communicate with Galileo satellites in orbit, the European Commission said in a release on Friday.

Galileo is the EU’s satellite navigation system, providing positioning and timing services similar to the US GPS network. It serves more than four billion users worldwide.

Agreements signed in Brussels

The transfer was confirmed at a signing ceremony in Brussels, where two agreements were concluded, the Commission said.

One agreement between the EU and ESA covers the change of ownership, while a second agreement involving Belgium ensures the antenna can remain hosted at its current location in Redu.