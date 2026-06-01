EU condemns Russia after drone strikes Romanian residential building

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The European Union has denounced Russia's "reckless violation of the EU's airspace" after a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Romania.

A Russian drone carrying explosives crashed into a residential building in Galați, Romania, after an overnight attack against Ukraine on 29 May 2026.

The EU said it “strongly condemns” the incident and expressed solidarity with Romania and those affected, according to a state of EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

Russia bore “full responsibility” for the consequences of its “escalatory behaviour” and continuing military actions, which threaten the security of EU citizens, regional stability and international peace, according to the statement.

EU pledges stronger protection on eastern borders

The bloc said it remained committed to the security of Romania and other member states and was ready to accelerate efforts to strengthen protection against such threats, including through an initiative it called Eastern Flank Watch.

It added that it would continue work to strengthen defence capabilities along EU land, air and maritime borders — including on the Eastern Flank — and improve coordinated readiness and resilience.

Russia’s “continuing serious violation of European airspace” reinforced the EU’s resolve to support Ukraine and its people in defending against Russia’s war of aggression and pursuing a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in line with international law and the UN Charter.

The EU also stated it would “ramp up sanctions” to raise the cost for Moscow and disrupt Russia’s war effort, and would work with international partners to put pressure on Russia to end the war.