10 non-EU countries align with newly extended sanctions on Syria

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The EU has extended its restrictive measures linked to the situation in Syria until 1 June 2027, and a group of 10 non-EU countries have said they will align their national policies with the decision

The Council of the European Union adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1105 and Implementing Decision (CFSP) 2026/1106 on 18 May 2026, amending and implementing the EU’s existing Syria-related measures, the Union's High Representative on Foreign Policy, Kaja Kallas, noted in a statement on Friday.

The Council also decided to remove seven entities from the list of people and organisations subject to the measures, and to update and amend the entries for 11 individuals.

Restrictive measures are EU sanctions that can include limits such as asset freezes and restrictions on access to funds for those listed under the relevant rules.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision, the EU said.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision, according to the statement.

The EU declared it “takes note” of the commitment and “welcomes it”.