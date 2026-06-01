EU eyes tougher tobacco laws as youth addiction rises despite progress

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The European Commission has opened a public consultation and published a call for evidence on updating EU rules on tobacco products and tobacco advertising, with proposals expected by the end of this year.

In a statement for World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, EU Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said the date also marks the last day of the European Week Against Cancer.

The Commission wants to achieve “a tobacco and nicotine-free generation by 2040”, according to Várhelyi.

An evaluation report published in April found EU tobacco control rules have contributed to a “significant decline” in smoking and tobacco-related deaths across the bloc.

However, it said new tobacco and nicotine products are increasingly reaching younger people, with adolescents and young adults aged 12 to 29 “particularly exposed”.

More than half of nicotine pouch users are under 40, the Commission stated.

One in five people aged 15 to 19 who use tobacco and nicotine products started by regularly using e-cigarettes.

Nearly one in 10 young people aged 15 to 24 has already used heated tobacco products — devices that warm tobacco rather than burning it.

Consultation launched on EU tobacco rule changes

The consultation and call for evidence relate to revisions of the EU Tobacco Products Directive and the Tobacco Advertising Directive, Várhelyi said.

Contributions will be used to inform changes to the EU’s legislative framework on tobacco control, with the Commission aiming to present a revision by the end of this year.