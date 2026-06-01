Estonia, Sweden back Ukraine’s EU accession with data reform programme

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Ukraine has launched a €7.1 million international programme with the EU, Estonia and Sweden to reform its national statistics system and bring it into line with European standards.

The EU4Statistics Ukraine Programme was launched in Kyiv with the State Statistics Service of Ukraine (SSSU) on 28 May, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

The initiative is described as a “Team Europe” programme — a joint approach bringing together EU institutions and member states.

The programme is intended to help Ukraine improve how it produces and shares official statistics and scientific data, and to support reforms linked to Ukraine’s EU accession process.

The SSSU is “undergoing profound transformational change” as it builds a statistical system designed to meet European standards, the agency’s chairman Arsen Makarchuk said.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, pointed out the work would align Ukraine’s statistical system with the “EU acquis” — the body of EU law and rules that countries must adopt when joining the bloc.

Sweden and Estonia to provide expertise and funding

Over the next three and a half years, the SSSU will draw on expertise from Statistics Estonia and Statistics Sweden, the statement said. Statistics Estonia is described as having experience of an EU accession process, while Statistics Sweden is described as one of the world’s oldest national statistical agencies.

Sweden will act as the lead implementing agency for the programme, Christina Danielsson, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden to Ukraine, said.

Sweden’s work will include training programmes to improve professional competencies and support the production and dissemination of data.

Sweden’s international development agency Sida will co-fund the programme with 20 million Swedish kronor — about €1.8 million — according to the statement.

Eva-Lo Ighe, Director General of Statistics Sweden, said staff across the organisation were engaged in supporting Ukraine and sharing knowledge with Ukrainian counterparts.

The Estonian Centre for International Development, known as ESTDEV, will add more than €300,000 to the programme budget.

ESTDEV’s work will include support for governance and organisational development, improved cooperation with data providers in Ukraine, and revising statistical legislation to comply with EU requirements.

Urmet Lee, Director General of Statistics Estonia, said the agency would continue working with Ukrainian counterparts after earlier cooperation.

Eva-Maria Liimets, ESTDEV’s programme manager for democracy and rule of law, noted that Ukraine was rebuilding institutions “under very difficult circumstances” and that a functioning statistical system was essential for reconstruction and moving towards the EU.