Spanish raids unveil migrant smuggling network from Algeria to Europe

Credit: Europol

Nine people have been arrested in southern Spain in an operation against a network accused of smuggling migrants from Algeria to Europe.

The investigation ran for several months and focused on a group operating in the province of Almería, where suspects were accused of coordinating arrivals from Algeria and then moving migrants onwards to France and other European countries, Europol announced on Friday.

Raids were carried out in Almería, Roquetas de Mar, Vícar and Adra, leading to nine arrests and the seizure of cash, drugs, boats, vehicles and false documents.

Officers seized €43,000 in cash, 61kg of hashish, three high-powered engines, 30 vehicles and two large boats, as well as bladed weapons, an air pistol and various forged documents.

Investigators said the network had invested more than half a million euros in movable and immovable assets used to facilitate its activities.

How the group was organised

The suspects included Algerian, Moroccan and Spanish nationals and the network was described as hierarchical, with leaders overseeing the operation, administrators coordinating members and arrangements, and a supporting group handling logistics and security, Europol said.

The group was split into two branches — one arranging boat departures from Algeria and arrivals in Spain, and another facilitating onward travel from Spain to France and other EU countries.

Some members allegedly reported boats used for smuggling as stolen in an effort to evade detection and complicate investigations.

Europol said its migrant smuggling specialists provided operational support to the Spanish Guardia Civil and the National Police before and during the action day.

A new Europol unit, the European Centre Against Migrant Smuggling, began operating in March 2026 to support coordination and information-sharing on cases of migrant smuggling.