9 nations outside the EU align with new Ukraine-related sanctions

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Nine non-EU countries have said they will align their national policies with the European Union’s latest sanctions linked to actions undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The Council of the EU adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1072 on 11 May 2026, according to a statement issued on behalf of the EU by High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

Under the decision, 16 people and seven entities were added to the list of those subject to the EU’s restrictive measures set out in Decision 2014/145/CFSP.

“Restrictive measures” is the EU’s term for sanctions, including measures such as asset freezes and travel bans, applied to named individuals and organisations under EU law.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the council decision.

Those countries said they would ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The European Union said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.