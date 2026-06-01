EU launches tougher anti-corruption rules to restore democracy, public trust

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Stronger anti-corruption rules have taken effect across the EU under a new Directive on combating corruption.

The Directive sets out more harmonised rules intended to prevent, detect and sanction corruption across member states, the European Commission stressed in a statement on Monday.

It standardises the definition of a range of corruption offences across the EU, including bribery, misappropriation, trading in influence, unlawful exercise of public functions, obstruction of justice and corruption-related enrichment.

The rules also introduce minimum standards for criminal penalties for both individuals and companies.

Member states must apply minimum rules on limitation periods — the time limits for bringing cases — to allow enough time for corruption offences to be investigated and prosecuted effectively.

Countries are also required to ensure law enforcement and prosecutors have adequate investigative tools and to strengthen preventive measures, including through dedicated national anti-corruption strategies.

Commission cites impact on democracy and public trust

“Corruption undermines our democracies and the security of our societies,” Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime. It drains public resources, distorts fair competition, and erodes citizens' trust in democratic institutions,” declared Michael McGrath, Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection.

The Directive sits alongside plans for an EU Anti-Corruption Strategy, with a public consultation and call for evidence open until 6 July.