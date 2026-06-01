EU launches expert bodies to guide AI Act enforcement

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The European Commission has appointed a 60-member Scientific Panel and a new Advisory Forum to provide independent expertise to support enforcement of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act.

Both bodies will advise the Commission’s AI Office and national authorities on how to apply the rules, with members serving two-year terms.

The Scientific Panel will bring together independent experts with experience in areas including “frontier AI” — advanced AI systems at the cutting edge of development — as well as engineering, technical auditing, industry and societal impact.

The group will focus on general-purpose AI (GPAI) models and systems, systemic risks, model classification, evaluation methods and cross-border market surveillance.

Advisory Forum to cover standards and implementation

The Advisory Forum will provide independent technical expertise and advice on a wider set of issues linked to the AI Act, including standardisation and implementation challenges, the Commission said.

Its members will come from academia, civil society and industry, including small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

Selection of forum members is intended to reflect gender and geographical balance, and to cover areas such as AI literacy, GPAI and sectors covered by the AI Act.

Several EU agencies will have a permanent role in the Advisory Forum, including the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights and the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), alongside standardisation bodies.