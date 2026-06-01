Czech writer wins EU literary prize, spotlighting emerging voices across Europe

Credit: Unsplash

Dora Kaprálová from Czechia has been named the 2026 laureate of the European Union Prize for Literature (EUPL) for her book "Mariborská hypnóza" ("Maribor Hypnosis").

Two special mentions were also announced at the Warsaw Book Fair: Hélène Frédérick from France for "Lézardes" (*Rivers of White*) and Vladimir Vujović from Montenegro for "Slobodni udarci" ("Free Kicks"), the European Commission reported on Monday.

The Grand Prix winner will receive €10,000 and financial support for two translations, while each special mention comes with €5,000 and funding for one translation.

The winners were selected by an international jury of seven literary experts from different parts of the literary industry.

Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef congratulated the three writers in a statement released with the announcement.

Prize linked to Creative Europe programme

The EUPL is open to writers from 41 countries that take part in Creative Europe, the European Union’s programme supporting the cultural and creative sectors, the Commission said.

For the 2026 edition, emerging authors from 14 countries were shortlisted by their country in February.

Since 2009, 216 authors have taken part in the European Union Prize for Literature.