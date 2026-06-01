8 non-EU countries align with EU cyber-sanctions

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Eight non-EU countries have said they will follow the European Union’s renewed sanctions regime targeting cyber-attacks that threaten the EU or its member states.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1079 on 11 May 2026, renewing the restrictive measures until 18 May 2027, , according to a statement issued by the EU’s High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas on Friday.

Restrictive measures are sanctions that can include steps such as asset freezes and travel bans.

The Council also updated the statements of reasons for listing four individuals and one entity under the measures.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision.

They said they will ensure their national policies conform to it.

The EU stated it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.