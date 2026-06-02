Bosnia urged to act as EU funding and stability hang in the balance

Credit: Antonio Costa on X

European Council President António Costa told Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leaders in Sarajevo that the country is “only a few steps away” from the next phase in opening EU accession negotiations, but must speed up reforms.

Costa, meeting members of the country’s tripartite Presidency, said Bosnia and Herzegovina needed to decide whether it would do the work required to “share the same future” in the European Union, the European Council reported on Monday.

He urged the authorities to approve “the two remaining reforms” of the judiciary system and appoint a chief negotiator for EU talks.

Costa also called for the start of implementing the country’s Reform Agenda, saying this would unlock funding under the EU’s Reform and Growth Facility — an EU funding programme intended to support reforms and economic convergence in the Western Balkans.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has already lost €108 million in funding and a further €373 million is at risk in the coming months, Costa said.

EU support and next steps

Costa pointed to EUFOR Althea, the EU-led military operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of the EU’s long-standing commitment to stability and security in the country, the European Council informed.

He also said the EU provides support to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s armed forces through the European Peace Facility, an EU instrument used to fund security and defence assistance.

Costa said gradual integration into parts of the EU’s single market could bring benefits before full membership if Bosnia and Herzegovina aligns its laws with EU legislation, including potential participation in the EU “roaming” area and joining the Single Euro Payments Area, known as SEPA, which allows cashless euro payments across participating countries.

Costa was speaking during a visit ahead of an EU-Western Balkans summit due to take place on Friday in Tivat, Montenegro.

He also referred to the expected appointment of a new High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina by the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, saying the appointee should reflect the country’s choice to pursue EU accession.