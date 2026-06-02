EU backs €54m crisis grants for Spanish farmers amid soaring fuel costs

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The European Commission has approved a €54 million Spanish state aid scheme to support agricultural companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis, the organisation said.

The support is aimed at companies involved in the primary production of agricultural products and will be paid as direct grants, according to the Commission.

Eligible firms can receive €0.20 for each litre of diesel bought between 22 March 2026 and 30 June 2026, it said.

The aid can cover up to 70% of the additional fuel costs resulting from the crisis, the Commission added.

The scheme is approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — known as METSAF — adopted on 29 April 2026, which sets out how EU countries can provide time-limited support under EU state aid rules, the Commission said.

## What the EU framework allows

METSAF is designed to allow member states to support sectors judged to be most exposed to the crisis, including agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive industries, according to the Commission.

The framework will be in place until 31 December 2026, it said.

Spain’s scheme will also run until 31 December 2026, the Commission added.