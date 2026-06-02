EU agri-food trade surplus hits €4.4b in February despite export declines

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The EU’s agri-food trade surplus rose to €4.4 billion in February 2026, up 43% from January.

The cumulative surplus for January and February held steady at €7.4 billion, in line with the same period in 2025, the European Commission reported on Tuesday.

Exports totalled €18.8 billion in February, up 6% from January but 4% lower than a year earlier.

Over the first two months of 2026, exports reached €36.5 billion, down 5% — or €2.1 billion — compared with January–February 2025.

The UK remained the EU’s largest export destination, although shipments fell by €336 million, or 4%, driven by lower values and volumes of pig meat and cereals.

Imports were €14.5 billion in February, down 1% month-on-month and 5% year-on-year, the European Commission said, with lower import values helping to lift the monthly trade balance.

Biggest shifts in imports and product categories

Total imports for January–February came to €29.0 billion, a 7% fall — or €2.2 billion — from the same period in 2025, the report said.

The largest declines were recorded in imports of cocoa products, cereals and oilseeds, while imports of beef and veal, fruits and nuts, and margarine and other oils and fats increased.

Imports from Côte d’Ivoire fell by 29% — down €498 million — the biggest drop from any partner country, the figures show. Imports from Vietnam rose by €214 million, or 31%, largely linked to higher coffee imports.