EU executive welcomes agreement on sweeping migrant return rules

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The European Commission has welcomed a political agreement reached by European Union lawmakers on new rules designed to standardise how member states return people who have no legal right to stay in the bloc.

The deal — struck on Monday between the European Parliament and the Council — would create a “Common European System for Returns” through a regulation that applies across the EU, replacing the current 2008 Return Directive, the Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, member states would use common procedures for issuing return decisions and a new European Return Order, with the aim of reducing differences between national systems.

One major change would be “mutual recognition” of return decisions, allowing one member state to recognise and directly enforce a return decision issued by another.

The rules would also set out when forced return becomes mandatory, including cases where an illegally staying person poses a security risk, fails to cooperate, absconds to another member state, or does not leave the EU by a deadline set for voluntary departure.

Measures to reduce the risk of absconding could include requiring financial guarantees, regular reporting, or residence at a designated place.

Return hubs and safeguards

The agreement would allow for “return hubs” to be set up in non-EU countries, where people subject to a return decision could be sent, according to the Commission.

Such hubs would require agreements or arrangements with third countries that respect international human rights standards and the principle of non-refoulement — a rule in international law that prohibits sending someone to a place where they face serious harm.

The Commission said safeguards would apply throughout the return process, with all measures carried out in line with fundamental rights and international human rights standards.

The regulation must still be formally adopted by the European Parliament and the Council before it can enter into force, which would happen after publication in the EU’s Official Journal.

The return rate rose to 28% in 2025 — the highest in the past 10 years — but the overall number of effective returns remains too low.