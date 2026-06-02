EU edges closer to certifying carbon removals as race for 2030 goal intensifies

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Certification schemes can now apply for European Commission recognition under the EU’s Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming Certification Framework (CRCF), following a two-day Brussels event attended by more than 500 stakeholders.

The first “CRCF Days” took place on 20 — 21 May and brought together policymakers, buyers, project developers, certification schemes, financial institutions, NGOs, farmers and foresters, the European Commission reported in a release on Tuesday.

The CRCF is the EU framework for certifying carbon removals and carbon farming — activities that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it, either in long-lasting forms or in land and soils — and the regulation is nearing full implementation.

Methodologies have already been adopted for “permanent carbon removals”, including BioCCS (biomass with carbon capture and storage), DACCS (direct air capture with carbon storage) and biochar.

Existing certification schemes for permanent removals can now apply for CRCF recognition, with further guidance on the application process presented in a webinar on 1 June.

Buyers’ Club and carbon farming rules

An “EU Buyers’ Club” is being set up as a voluntary market coordination platform covering both permanent removals and carbon farming, the statement said.

Several potential “offtake agreements” — contracts in which a buyer commits to purchase future carbon removal outputs — are expected to be announced by the end of 2026.

The second day focused on carbon farming, with methodologies covering mineral soils, peatland rewetting and afforestation in the final stages of adoption by the European Commission.

A survey on scaling up the EU voluntary carbon farming market closed on 26 May and was used to support discussions with market participants during the event.