New EU import security system drives major drug and tax evasion seizures

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The EU has completed its transition to a new import security IT system across air, sea and road transport, with authorities reporting drug seizures and other enforcement actions linked to the platform.

The system, known as the Import Control System 2 (ICS2), requires advance information on goods entering or moving through the EU so customs can analyse risks before shipments arrive, the European Commission reported in a release on Monday.

ICS2 is now fully operational across all modes of transport, following work between the Commission, EU member states’ customs authorities and businesses.

Customs officers have used ICS2 data in a series of operations in 2025, including the seizure of nearly two tonnes of cannabis and more than 360 kg of cocaine at Luxembourg airport, with the drugs valued at 100 million in street value.

Italian authorities seized a merchant vessel and its entire cargo in Brindisi after it arrived from Russian territorial waters carrying 33,000 tonnes of ferrous material, with ICS2 data prompting further checks that found inconsistencies and falsifications in shipping documents.

German, Belgian and Dutch customs cooperation using real-time ICS2 information led to the seizure of more than 130 kg of cocaine following an earlier cocaine seizure in German air freight traffic.

Cigarette seizures and suspected duty evasion

Dutch customs seized almost 7.9 million untaxed cigarettes from a sea freight container after cooperation via ICS2 with Germany, with the shipment disguised as disposable bowls and intended for the French market, the statement said.

That case prevented a potential loss of more than EUR 3 million in tobacco tax, plus additional VAT evasion, while Germany separately intercepted roughly 3.5 million cigarettes after real-time collaboration with the Netherlands.

Spanish customs seized more than two tonnes of cocaine at Valencia port in early November 2025 and almost 800 kg of marijuana at Barcelona port in late May 2025, with ICS2 credited in both cases.

Danish customs uncovered a suspected alcohol duty evasion scheme after an Entry Summary Declaration — a mandatory safety and security filing used by ICS2 — was missing.

Under the system, businesses transporting goods into or through the EU must submit safety and security data via an Entry Summary Declaration, after which customs run risk analyses to identify consignments that may require action before entering the EU internal market.