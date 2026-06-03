90% of EU residents say biodiversity protection is key to health and prosperity

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More than nine in 10 people across the EU say protecting biodiversity and nature is essential, according to a new Eurobarometer survey published by the European Commission.

The poll found that over 90% of respondents see biodiversity protection as vital for health, food security and clean water, as well as climate resilience and long-term economic prosperity, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It also reported broad backing for EU legislation and action to protect biodiversity within member states.

Asked about the biggest threats to biodiversity, 94% cited pollution of air, soil and water, while 92% pointed to man-made disasters such as oil spills and industrial accidents.

Land conversion for agriculture or urban development was named by 90% of respondents.

Support for protected areas was also high, with 96% saying these sites are critical to preventing the destruction of natural habitats.

A further 95% supported protected areas for protecting endangered species, while 94% highlighted benefits such as clean air and water and sustainable economies.

Awareness of Natura 2000 rises

Awareness of the EU’s Natura 2000 network of protected areas has increased, with 42% of respondents saying they know about it — up 12 percentage points — according to the Commission.

Natura 2000 is an EU-wide network of protected sites intended to conserve the most valuable and threatened species and habitats in Europe.

The survey was carried out between February and March 2026 in all 27 EU member states, with around 26,500 people interviewed face-to-face in their national language.

It was published at the start of EU Green Week 2026 and will also feed into an ongoing “stress-test” — an evaluation — of the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, with a public consultation open until 10 August 2026.