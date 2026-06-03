EU law expert appointed to drive future justice reforms in Brussels

Credit: Unsplash

Bruno Gencarelli has been appointed Principal Adviser for Strategies for the Development of Justice Policies in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers, taking up the post on 1 July 2026.

The role sits within DG JUST, the Commission department responsible for work on justice policy, fundamental rights and consumer policy, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Gencarelli is an Italian national and most recently served as a member of the cabinet of former European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

Before that, he was head of a unit in DG JUST responsible for international affairs and data flows, and previously led units dealing with data protection and international data flows and protection within the same department.

Background in EU law and institutions

Earlier in his career, Gencarelli worked in the European Commission’s Legal Service on competition matters and served as a legal secretary in the First Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

He joined the European Commission in 2002 after working as a lawyer at a firm specialising in EU affairs.