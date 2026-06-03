New EU roadmap says digital energy tools could cut consumer costs by €71b

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The European Commission has published a Strategic Roadmap for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in energy as part of its European Technological Sovereignty Package.

The document focuses on how growing use of digital technology — including data centres and AI tools — is affecting energy systems, the Commission said on Wednesday.

The roadmap says digital tools can help consumers move electricity use to cheaper hours, which it describes as “demand-side flexibility”, a term used for shifting consumption to match when power is plentiful or prices are lower.

Demand-side flexibility could reduce electricity costs for EU consumers by more than €71 billion per year, which it said equals a 64% reduction in electricity consumption costs.

For industry, the roadmap says digitalisation can improve efficiency and help companies respond to price signals in the energy market.

AI-based optimisation of operation and maintenance could save up to €94 billion annually by 2035.

Data centres, smart meters and cross-border data

The roadmap is structured around three pillars, including integrating data centres into the energy system “in a sustainable and transparent manner” through dialogue and commitments by stakeholders and public authorities, framed by tripartite agreements based on EU best practices, the Commission stated.

A second pillar is accelerating the uptake of digital and AI solutions, including wider use of “grid-enhancing technologies” and a faster roll-out of smart meters — digital electricity meters that automatically record consumption.

A third pillar is building a framework for sharing data across EU borders to support secure and efficient cross-border collaboration.

The document also lists actions on trust in AI, stronger cybersecurity for critical energy infrastructure, digital skills for the energy industry and international cooperation.

Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen witnessed the signing of a declaration of intent by 14 EU industry associations from the energy and data centre sectors on cooperation within a tripartite agreement.

He was also launched a Community of Practice linked to the AI.grids project agreement for developing AI models for grid management and planning.