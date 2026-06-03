€500m EU health investment in Basque Country to modernise hospitals

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The European Investment Bank has agreed up to €500 million in financing to modernise and expand hospitals and primary care facilities in Spain’s Basque Country, with the first €250 million tranche signed.

The funding will support refurbishment and new construction across the region’s public health network, as well as the purchase of advanced medical technology, the European Investment Bank (EIB) informed on Monday.

More than 2.3 million users of the Basque public health service are expected to benefit from the investment.

The financing was announced during an official visit to Basurto Hospital in Bilbao by Basque President Imanol Pradales and EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

Work included in the programme covers the expansion and/or modernisation of hospitals in Txagorritxu, Basurto, Galdakao, Alto Deba, Donostia, Zumárraga, Bidasoa and Cruces, plus construction of a new hospital in Tolosa.

Proton therapy and digital health upgrades

The plans also include modernising numerous health centres, upgrading the Durango High-Resolution Centre, strengthening digital health systems, and introducing proton therapy for cancer treatment, the EIB said.

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy that uses a beam of protons to target tumours.

Refurbishment work is set to include better insulation and low-carbon air-conditioning systems, and is expected to improve energy efficiency across the healthcare network.

The investments are part of the Basque Government’s 2025–2032 Health Infrastructure and Facilities Programme.

Around 6,150 jobs per year are envisaged during the refurbishment and construction work.