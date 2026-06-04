NATO-Ukraine Council meets in Kyiv amid stark reminders of Russian assault

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and ambassadors from all 32 member states visited Kyiv on Wednesday 3 June 2026 for the first NATO–Ukraine Council meeting to be held in the Ukrainian capital.

The North Atlantic Council — NATO’s main political decision-making body — travelled to Ukraine alongside Rutte, the alliance press service reported.

Rutte said the visit was intended to signal that “NATO stands with” Ukraine and would continue to do so “throughout the challenges ahead”, in remarks shared by NATO.

He added the delegation visited Lukianivka in Kyiv and saw damage from Russian drone and missile strikes “only a few days ago”, adding that NATO’s support for Ukraine was “unshaken.”

Zelenskyy: visit began with tribute to fallen soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the visit began with a ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance to honour Ukrainian troops killed in the war, in a statement shared by NATO.

Zelenskyy said he was joined by Rutte, the chair of NATO’s Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and the permanent representatives and deputy permanent representatives of NATO’s 32 member states.