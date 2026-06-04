EU pledges deeper Kosovo ties but insists on political reform and stability

Credit: Antonio Costa on X

European Council President António Costa said the European Union would continue backing Kosovo on its path towards EU membership during a visit to Pristina, one year after his previous trip.

Costa declared on Wednesday that the EU has been Kosovo’s “strongest and most reliable partner” since 1999 and the largest provider of financial assistance, adding that it has invested €3.7 billion in areas including education, infrastructure, energy, the environment, businesses, human rights and the rule of law.

He said the EU was “ready to do more” and described enlargement as a “geostrategic necessity for Europe” amid global uncertainty and economic instability, the European Council statement said.

Costa also welcomed Kosovo’s “full and voluntary alignment” with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy — the bloc’s framework for joint diplomatic and security positions — calling it a signal of Kosovo’s strategic orientation.

Elections and talks with Serbia

With Kosovo heading into elections “this weekend”, Costa said he told political leaders that “partnership comes with responsibility”, adding that while the EU can support Kosovo it “cannot do Kosovo’s homework.”

He stressed that Kosovo needed “strong, stable and functioning institutions” able to deliver reforms, and encouraged political actors to make European integration a priority “beyond political divisions.”

Costa also said good neighbourly relations and regional co-operation were an “essential priority”, and described the Belgrade–Pristina dialogue as “critical”, adding that normalisation is “essential” for the European future of both Kosovo and Serbia.

He acknowledged there had been “important progress recently” and called for full implementation of the Ohrid agreement.

Costa added that EU and Western Balkans leaders would meet in Tivat, Montenegro, on Friday for a summit.