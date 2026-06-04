Member states face EU court as emissions and wildlife protections falter

Credit: Court of Justice of the EU

The European Commission has adopted its June package of infringement procedures, including six referrals to the Court of Justice of the European Union, 34 formal notices and 12 reasoned opinions.

Infringement procedures are the EU’s legal process for dealing with suspected breaches of EU law by member states, starting with a formal notice and potentially ending in a court case, the Commission noted in a statement on Thursday.

Ireland is being sent to the EU’s top court for failing to comply with the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive over peat cutting projects, the Commission said.

France is also being referred over national rules governing veterinary companies and veterinarians, which the Commission said breach EU rules on the freedom of establishment and free movement of services under the EU treaties and the Services Directive.

Slovenia is being taken to court for failing to meet requirements under the Birds Directive, which requires member states to designate Special Protection Areas to protect wild birds.

Cases linked to emissions trading rules

Spain and Poland are being referred to the court for not transposing agreed rules to strengthen the EU Emissions Trading System into national law, according to the Commission.

Spain is being sent to the court specifically for failing to transpose the revised EU Emissions Trading System Directive — the EU’s cap-and-trade scheme that sets a limit on emissions and allows trading of allowances — into national legislation.

Alongside the referrals, the Commission said it decided to close 59 cases after the member states involved, working with the Commission, ended the infringements and ensured compliance with EU law.