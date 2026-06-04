Italy secures €12.8b in latest EU recovery funds as 2026 deadline looms

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The European Commission has disbursed €12.8 billion to Italy in its ninth payment under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic funding programme.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the main tool under NextGenerationEU, an EU-wide programme set up after the Covid-19 pandemic to support member states’ recovery, economic growth and competitiveness, the Commission noted in a statement on Thursday.

The latest payment follows a request submitted by Italy on 30 December 2025, which was approved by the Commission on 29 April 2026.

The funds are linked to reforms and investments in areas including public administration, tax governance, justice and public procurement, as well as education, employment and tackling undeclared work.

The payment also covers measures in research, healthcare, tourism and culture, alongside sustainable mobility, energy, agriculture and the shift towards a circular economy — an economic approach focused on reusing and recycling materials rather than discarding them.

How much funding Italy has been allocated

Italy’s overall recovery and resilience plan is financed by €194.4 billion, made up of €71.8 billion in grants and €122.6 billion in loans, the Commission said.

Payments under the facility are performance-based and depend on meeting agreed milestones and targets in each national plan.

Following the ninth payment, Italy has reached 85% of the funds earmarked under its plan.

The facility is due to close at the end of 2026, and member states must implement all remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September 2026.