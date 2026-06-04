EU launches high-level initiative to streamline red tape and cut bureaucracy

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The European Commission has launched a new Simplification Platform to advise on reducing administrative burdens and identifying EU rules that are too complex in practice.

The Commission described the platform as a high-level expert group that will review progress on existing simplification work and flag new priorities, according to a statement published on Thursday.

It said the group will bring together representatives from national, regional and local authorities in EU member states, as well as the Committee of the Regions, the European Economic and Social Committee, social partners, businesses, and consumer, environmental and other non-governmental organisations.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification, said the Commission would “listen to experts and stakeholders” to make the single market — the EU’s system for allowing goods, services, people and capital to move more freely between member states — more “efficient, competitive and user-friendly”, and to “cut red tape” and “streamline processes.”

Call for experts opens until July 2026

A call for applications has been published online to select experts representing stakeholder interests across different policy areas, the Commission said.

Applications can be submitted by interested individuals by emailing the Simplification Platform Secretariat, with the deadline set for 10 July 2026.