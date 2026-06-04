EU unveils €641m investment for Moldova, linking schools, energy, digital growth

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Investment plans and project initiatives worth up to €641 million were announced at the EU–Moldova Investment Conference.

The package includes up to €433 million to be mobilised through international financial institutions using a mix of EU grants, guarantees and loans, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

Projects listed under that part of the announcement include work with Agence Française de Développement to support energy-efficiency investments in public buildings and housing, and with the European Investment Bank to modernise school infrastructure across Moldova.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is set to support digital infrastructure and services, as well as frameworks for strategic investment and measures intended to strengthen private sector competitiveness and innovation.

The European Fund for Southeast Europe and the Green for Growth Fund were also named as partners for expanding access to finance for businesses and households.

Private investment projects selected

A further eight private sector projects — representing up to €208 million in planned investment — were selected under a Call for Expressions of Interest, with letters of intent signed in the presence of Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, the Commission said.

The selected projects include plans by TET to develop a “secure and AI-ready” data centre, and by Danube Logistics to enhance transport connectivity and trade links with Ukraine and the European Union.

Other projects named include Balkan Pharmaceuticals, which is set to develop biopharmaceutical and medical technology capacities alongside research and training, as well as BOSAQ, which is to develop water infrastructure for citizens and agriculture.

The European Commission proposed a €1.9 billion Growth Plan for Moldova in October 2024, covering 2025–2027, and Moldova has received €504 million under the plan so far.

The submission window for the private investment call ran from 4 September 2025 to 4 June 2026, with projects required to be located in Moldova and have a minimum investment of €10 million.

The EU and Moldova are due to hold their second summit on 22 June.