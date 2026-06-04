EU backs €25m Spanish state aid as fuel costs hit fishing sector

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The European Commission has approved a €25 million Spanish state aid scheme to support fishing companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme covers companies involved in the primary production of fishery products and will run until 31 December 2026, according to the Commission's release issued on Thursday.

Support will be paid as direct grants, with companies able to claim €0.20 for each litre of diesel bought between 22 March 2026 and 30 June 2026.

Payments will be capped at €200,000 per vessel and €400,000 per shipowner.

The aid can cover up to 70% of additional fuel costs resulting from the Middle East crisis.

Approved under EU temporary crisis rules

The Commission approved the measure under its Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — known as METSAF — adopted on 29 April 2026.

METSAF sets out temporary rules allowing EU countries to grant state support to sectors considered exposed to the crisis, including agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive industries.

The framework is due to remain in place until 31 December 2026.