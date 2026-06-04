Local EU voices demand stronger role in bioeconomy, health policy reforms

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Local and regional politicians in the EU have backed draft proposals calling for continued full EU funding for parts of farm market support, more regional involvement in developing the bioeconomy, and a stronger local role in the EU’s first Safe Hearts Plan.

The draft texts were adopted on 1 June by the commission for natural resources (NAT) of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), an advisory body representing local and regional authorities, CoR announced on Thursday.

One proposal focuses on the EU’s common market organisation (CMO) for agricultural products — the set of rules and support measures that help manage farm markets.

NAT members said the CMO is used to strengthen farmers’ position in the supply chain, simplify procedures, stabilise markets and support sustainability and innovation.

They raised concerns that the EU’s next long-term budget plan for 2028 – 2034, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, and proposed National and Regional Partnership Plans could reduce Common Agricultural Policy resources and give member states more discretion over spending.

NAT members called for 100% EU funding for CMO sectoral interventions to be maintained.

NAT members also called for regions and cities to have a stronger role in implementing, monitoring and evaluating EU school schemes, including awareness-raising and food education activities.

Bioeconomy plans and health policy

A second draft opinion supports the European Commission’s strategic framework for an EU bioeconomy, with NAT members calling for stronger support for innovation, industrial scale-up and regional bio-based value chains, the CoR said.

A “bioeconomy” refers to economic activity using renewable biological resources, such as crops, forests and waste, to produce food, materials and energy.

The draft also calls for public procurement incentives, targeted investment and measures to help bio-based products compete in the market while remaining affordable for consumers.

It also backs stronger international cooperation on research and innovation.

A third draft opinion addresses cardiovascular diseases, which are responsible for every third death in the EU and affect more than 60 million people, with annual economic costs of €282 billion.

NAT members said the EU Safe Hearts Plan is missing an explicit role for local and regional authorities, despite local policy tools ranging from physical activity initiatives to smoking cessation, alcohol reduction and healthier school meals.

They also discussed the impact of urban planning, air quality, transport and access to healthcare, and said prevention and treatment should not depend on where people live, according to the statement.

The three draft opinions are due to be put to the Committee of the Regions’ plenary session in October.

Separately, Luca Zaia, President of the Veneto Regional Council, was elected first vice-chair of the NAT commission during the meeting.