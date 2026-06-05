EU defence cooperation deepens as science agency joins forces with defence body

Credit: EDA

The European Defence Agency (EDA) and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work more closely on defence-related research and collaborative projects between EU member states.

The agreement was signed on 5 June and sets out a framework for cooperation while each organisation keeps its own decision-making processes, the EDA announced in a statement.

The Joint Research Centre — the Commission’s in-house science and research service — will provide scientific expertise, evidence-based analysis and testing facilities for defence-related work.

The European Defence Agency supports member states’ operational priorities and provides frameworks intended to help turn research and innovation into defence capabilities.

EDA Chief Executive André Denk said the arrangement would give the agency access to expertise, testing facilities and analytical support, while member states would benefit from closer links between civilian and defence research and development.

Areas of cooperation

The two bodies said they will explore joint work in fields including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, advanced materials, sensors, critical infrastructure resilience, and climate- and energy-related technologies.

Advanced materials testing was highlighted as one potential area of cooperation, with the Joint Research Centre’s facilities expected to complement existing agency activity.

That includes ballistic protection — equipment designed to resist bullets or shrapnel — where member states have previously worked together through the European Defence Agency’s CERAMBALL projects to test armour materials and protective solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding and is intended to support practical cooperation, exchanges of expertise and the development of joint activities.