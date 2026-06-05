Brussels summit set to highlight EU-South Korea’s growing trade, security links

Credit: Unsplash

EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Brussels on 10 June for the 11th EU – Republic of Korea summit.

Costa, President of the European Council, and von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will represent the EU at the talks, while Lee will attend on behalf of South Korea, the European Council announced in a statement on Friday.

The leaders are set to review progress since the last EU – Republic of Korea summit in 2023 and discuss closer cooperation on trade, investment, defence and security, digital technologies, energy and research. Current geopolitical developments are also on the agenda.

Costa said the EU and South Korea share commitments to “democracy, the rule of law, and open, fair trade”, and described the summit as a chance to work together on peace and stability and economic ties.

Trade and existing agreements

The EU and South Korea’s relationship is based on several agreements, including a 2014 Framework Agreement establishing a strategic partnership, a 2016 deal covering participation in EU crisis-management operations, and a Security and Defence Partnership agreed in 2024, the European Council said.

Trade ties are underpinned by the EU – Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force in December 2015.

South Korea has a population of more than 51 million and is the world’s 13th-largest economy.

Trade in goods between the EU and South Korea exceeded €124 billion in 2025.

The EU was South Korea’s third-largest trading partner, accounting for 10% of its total trade, while South Korea was the EU’s eighth-largest trading partner.

EU imports from South Korea totalled €69.7 billion in 2025 and EU exports reached €54.5 billion, with major traded goods including machinery and transport equipment, chemicals and related products, and other manufactured items.

The last summit in 2023 also saw the launch of an EU – Republic of Korea Green Partnership.