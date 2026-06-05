EU condemns Russia’s 'economic coercion,' vows swift aid for Armenia

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU is preparing a support package for Armenia after Russia introduced new restrictions on Armenian exports.

Von der Leyen discussed the issue in a phone call with Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the European Commission informed on Friday.

She described Russia’s move as “economic coercion” and said it was “unacceptable.”

The package will include “immediate financial assistance” worth more than €50m, with further support to follow.

Measures are also being prepared to ease trade for some Armenian products, particularly agri-food.

Von der Leyen also said the EU would provide practical help for sectors affected by the Russian restrictions, including Armenia’s flower industry, after Moscow restricted Armenian flower imports over what she called “questionable allegations.”

A shipment of 10,000 flowers was due to arrive in Latvia on Friday, with more expected later.

Trade links and a new EU–Armenia task force

EU support since 2024 under its Resilience & Growth Plan has already helped 7,000 businesses in Armenia and contributed to the creation of more than 20,000 jobs.

Von der Leyen said the EU remained committed to delivering its Connectivity Partnership with Armenia, agreed at a recent summit in Yerevan.

She also welcomed the reopening of trade routes with Turkey, including a railway connection via Georgia and Turkey.

A joint EU–Armenia Task Force will be set up to oversee implementation of the initiatives and any further measures.

The next planned meeting on the issue is the Connectivity Platform Ministerial on 23 June.