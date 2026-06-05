EU okays €100m subsidy for Austria’s push into clean tech manufacturing

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The European Commission has approved a €100 million Austrian state-aid scheme offering subsidised loans to support manufacturing capacity for clean technologies.

Austria notified the scheme under the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, known as CISAF, which was adopted on 25 June 2025, according to the Commission's release issued on Friday.

The funding will be available to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies investing in strategic sectors in Austria, including batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

Aid under the scheme may be granted until 31 December 2026.

The measure will complement another Austrian scheme approved by the Commission in December 2025 that “already unlocked” €100 million for cleantech manufacturing capacity.

What the EU framework allows

The Commission said the Austrian scheme meets the conditions of CISAF and can support production of clean technologies, their main specific components and related critical raw materials.

CISAF is an EU framework that allows member states to provide support in sectors linked to the shift to a net-zero economy — meaning reducing greenhouse gas emissions to a level balanced by removals — until 31 December 2030.